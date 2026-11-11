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Zhytomyr and Lutsk will receive international rail service with Poland for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Starting November 28, the Kyiv–Chelm train will run every other day via Zhytomyr and Lutsk. In Chelm, connections to Warsaw, Lublin, and Poznan are available.

Zhytomyr and Lutsk will receive international rail service with Poland for the first time

From November 28, Zhytomyr and Lutsk will have international rail service with Poland for the first time. Ukrzaliznytsia is launching train No. 123/124 Kyiv–Chełm, which will run every other day. Ukrzaliznytsia reports, writes UNN.

At a time when the enemy is trying to disrupt logistics, Ukrzaliznytsia continues to connect cities. Today, ticket sales begin for train No. 123/124 Kyiv–Chełm, which will provide international rail service for Zhytomyr and Lutsk for the first time

— the statement says.

The train will run every other day. On even-numbered dates, it will depart from Kyiv at 18:48, stop in Zhytomyr at 21:38 and in Lutsk at 04:22, and arrive in Chełm at 10:47. Convenient connections to services to Warsaw, Lublin, and Poznań will be arranged there.

From Chełm, the train will depart on odd-numbered dates at 17:15. It will stop in Lutsk at 01:00 and in Zhytomyr at 08:20, and arrive in Kyiv at 11:15.

Thanks to its convenient schedule, the train will also be useful for traveling within Ukraine—between regional centers.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced22.10.26, 00:54 • 17355 views

Olga Rozgon

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