Zelenskyy: Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that different powerful countries try to end the war fairly

Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that various powerful countries try to fairly end the war started by Russia, and certainly in some different formats and dialogues. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a UNN correspondent reports .

The war will end anyway, we have made the first step, the leap with the Peace Summit. We will still prepare a document, we will try to do everything to get this document to the table of Russian representatives and to make sure that various powerful countries try to end this war fairly, of course in some different formats, dialogues. Of course, the war will not end completely so that we will all be happy tomorrow. The end of the war for everyone cannot be done so quickly, but a document can be prepared where some of the issues are resolved not by bullets, but by one or another format of dialogue - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine must prepare a document this year, must do everything to hold the second Peace Summit this year.

"We must withstand and we must weaken the enemy as much as possible so that by the time of negotiations they will not be part of the "wave" from above," Zelensky said.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that at the second Peace Summit, Russia may present a common vision of peacebut will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk.

Zelenskyy said that Russia's presence at the second Peace Summit would indicate that they have decided, or were forced by the world, to end the war. Also, Russia may start negotiations tomorrowif they withdraw from Ukrainian territories.