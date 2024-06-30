Zelenskyy: Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that different powerful countries try to end the war fairly

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 84451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 93693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185383 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230195 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141535 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367940 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181514 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149506 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197838 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 84469 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78917 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 93709 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 93104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112629 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1832 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10493 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12207 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16378 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37423 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that different powerful countries try to end the war fairly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108770 views

Ukraine will try to prepare a document and hold the second Peace Summit this year. We also want different powerful countries to try to end this war fairly.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that different powerful countries try to end the war fairly

Ukraine will try to do everything to ensure that various powerful countries try to fairly end the war started by Russia, and certainly in some different formats and dialogues. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a UNN correspondent reports .

The war will end anyway, we have made the first step, the leap with the Peace Summit. We will still prepare a document, we will try to do everything to get this document to the table of Russian representatives and to make sure that various powerful countries try to end this war fairly, of course in some different formats, dialogues. Of course, the war will not end completely so that we will all be happy tomorrow. The end of the war for everyone cannot be done so quickly, but a document can be prepared where some of the issues are resolved not by bullets, but by one or another format of dialogue

- Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine must prepare a document this year, must do everything to hold the second Peace Summit this year.

"We must withstand and we must weaken the enemy as much as possible so that by the time of negotiations they will not be part of the "wave" from above," Zelensky said.

Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation30.06.24, 18:10 • 52112 views

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that at the second Peace Summit, Russia may present a common vision of peacebut will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk.

Zelenskyy said that Russia's presence at the second Peace Summit would indicate that they have decided, or were forced by the world, to end the war. Also, Russia may start negotiations tomorrowif they withdraw from Ukrainian territories.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31