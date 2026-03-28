Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine speaks with the American side daily and is working to organize trilateral meetings with Russia, but due to restrictions on the location of negotiations, it is difficult to agree on meetings. Zelenskyy stated this in a comment to the telethon, as reported by UNN.

We speak with the American side every day. Our negotiating group speaks with their counterparts. But, nevertheless, we have this difficulty. It feels like we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere – preferably in a trilateral format. But the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere, but not in America. - said Zelenskyy.

And, according to him, "for now, due to the war in the Middle East – the war with Iran – Americans are not leaving the country due to security measures. The negotiating team is not traveling abroad."

We are working to ensure that meetings take place, that they are held in Europe – Turkey, Switzerland – or anywhere else. We are ready. And in the Middle East too. - emphasized the President.

Stubb suggested that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end