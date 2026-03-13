Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs a clear prospect of EU membership

Ukraine counts on further support from France in the process of European integration and expects a clear prospect of membership in the European Union. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint media briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.

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The President reminded that France played a key role in granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

We remember how well the leadership of France and Emmanuel personally worked when Ukraine received the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union. It was a historic step - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it is now important to move forward and define the prospect of full membership.

There must be a clear date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We really want this so that Russia does not have the opportunity to block Ukraine through its allies in Europe - the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also stressed that to achieve lasting peace, pressure on Russia must be maintained.

Russia must end this war. And for this, it is important to maintain resolve and strengthen sanctions pressure - he concluded.

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