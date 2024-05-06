ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105413 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257818 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230244 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49547 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 56090 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 54292 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 31315 views
12:27 AM • 43953 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257818 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230245 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 215956 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 241517 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 228013 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105426 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 78977 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 84687 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114496 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 115330 views
Zelenskyy talks with Estonian Prime Minister: they discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the security agreement

Zelenskyy talks with Estonian Prime Minister: they discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18089 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Prime Minister Kallas the upcoming Global Peace Summit, Ukraine's defense needs, and the finalization of a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas about the Global Peace Summit and the needs of the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state on his page in X.

Details

I called the Estonian prime minister and thanked her for her willingness to participate in the peace summit in Switzerland

- Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine told the Estonian Prime Minister about the  agenda of the inaugural summit and Russia's attempts to undermine its success.

Estonia has developed a compensation mechanism that provides for the use of Russian funds for the needs of Ukraine - Shmyhal03.04.24, 23:14 • 103519 views

I also briefed the Estonian Prime Minister on the combat situation and Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense. We discussed finalizing our bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized. 

Addendum

Ukraine has sent invitations to more than 150 countries and international organizations to the Global Peace Summit to be held this summer in Switzerland. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Kyiv expects a large presence of countries to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Recall

During a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis in Tallinn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the possibility of establishing joint defense enterprises.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
switzerlandSwitzerland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising