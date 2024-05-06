Zelenskyy talks with Estonian Prime Minister: they discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas about the Global Peace Summit and the needs of the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state on his page in X.

Details

I called the Estonian prime minister and thanked her for her willingness to participate in the peace summit in Switzerland - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine told the Estonian Prime Minister about the agenda of the inaugural summit and Russia's attempts to undermine its success.

Estonia has developed a compensation mechanism that provides for the use of Russian funds for the needs of Ukraine - Shmyhal

I also briefed the Estonian Prime Minister on the combat situation and Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense. We discussed finalizing our bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Addendum

Ukraine has sent invitations to more than 150 countries and international organizations to the Global Peace Summit to be held this summer in Switzerland. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Kyiv expects a large presence of countries to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Recall

During a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis in Tallinn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the possibility of establishing joint defense enterprises.