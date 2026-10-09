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Zelenskyy revealed which drones the Defense Forces used to strike Russian oil refineries: modified FP-1s and An-196 RS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

President Zelenskyy reported that Russia’s Omsk Oil Refinery was hit by FP-6 drones (modified FP-1s), while the Ukhta Oil Refinery was struck by An-196 RS unmanned aerial vehicles.

Zelenskyy revealed which drones the Defense Forces used to strike Russian oil refineries: modified FP-1s and An-196 RS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said exactly what weapons the Defense Forces used to strike Russian oil refineries. According to him, the Omsk Refinery was attacked by FP-6 drones (modified FP-1 drones). An-196 RS unmanned aerial vehicles (part of the family of Ukrainian long-range "Liutyi" drones) were used to strike the Ukhta Refinery, UNN reports.

Omsk Refinery is Russia's largest oil refinery, with a capacity of about 22 million tonnes of oil per year. It is located approximately 2,500 km from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Omsk region. The facility is owned by the Russian company "Gazprom Neft." It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants, and other petroleum products.

Another target of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukhta Refinery, is located 1,900 km from the Ukrainian border in the Komi Republic. The facility is owned by the Russian company "Lukoil" and processes about 4.2 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products. 

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, both facilities are involved in supplying the Russian army.

The president also confirmed the strike on another Russian data center, calling it a mirror response to Russia's strikes on Ukraine. The defense company Fire Point, whose drones were used by the Defense Forces to hit the target, said that it was the largest data center of the Russian company "Yandex" — "Yandex DC Kaluga." It is located in the Grabtsevo industrial park in Russia's Kaluga region.

Photo source: @firepointofficial

The facility's designed capacity is 63 MW. According to the Ukrainian defense company, several modules of the data center were completely disabled as a result of the strikes. 

As of 2026, "Yandex" has five large data centers, two of which have been attacked by the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past two days. On October 8, Ukrainian drones struck the company's data center in Sasovo, Ryazan region. Following the strike, disruptions to the operation of a number of online services were recorded in Russia.  

Recall

On October 8, the Defense Forces struck the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan with FP-1 drones. The drones traveled more than 1,300 km to carry out the attack.  

The capacity of the Salavat complex is up to 10 million tonnes of hydrocarbon feedstock per year. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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