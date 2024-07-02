Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out from the US when additional Patriot systems will be delivered

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to find out the dates when additional Patriot systems will be delivered, UNN reports.

"I also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to obtain specific dates: when the additional Petriot systems we have agreed with our partners will be delivered," Zelenskyy said.

Previously

As US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, the US will soon announce a new package of arms for Ukraine worth more than $2.3 billion.

