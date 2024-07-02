Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out from the US when additional Patriot systems will be delivered

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92839 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111857 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229824 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141329 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367792 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181479 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149488 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197826 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 83704 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78139 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 92839 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111857 views
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1696 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10424 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12140 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16315 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37366 views
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out from the US when additional Patriot systems will be delivered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20955 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to find out when additional Patriot air defense systems agreed with partners will be delivered.

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out from the US when additional Patriot systems will be delivered

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to find out the dates when additional Patriot systems will be delivered, UNN reports.

"I also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to obtain specific dates: when the additional Petriot systems we have agreed with our partners will be delivered," Zelenskyy said.

Previously

As US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, the US will soon announce a new package of arms for Ukraine worth more than $2.3 billion. 

Blinken announces new air defense announcements for Ukraine before NATO summit02.07.24, 15:54 • 21579 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
The Pentagon
NATO
Lloyd Austin
MIM-104 Patriot
Anthony Blinken
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
