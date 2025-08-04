Zelenskyy expects a report from Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the state will continue to support Ukrainian cities in eastern Ukraine and expects a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

The state will continue to support our cities, our communities in the Eastern part of Ukraine. In particular, this applies to special conditions for businesses in frontline and border territories – to preserve jobs and preserve our Ukrainian production. Many nuances. We have already discussed this with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and I expect a report on the action program for border territories - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

