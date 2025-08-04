Zelenskyy expects a report from Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories

$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 23126 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 45553 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 82552 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 56858 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 62336 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 68378 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68204 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 61996 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80545 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 26129 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 65536 views
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known12:44 PM • 13507 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 16754 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 20605 views
Zelenskyy expects a report from Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

President Zelenskyy announced continued support for cities in Eastern Ukraine, including special conditions for businesses. He expects a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the action program for border territories.

Zelenskyy expects a report from Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the state will continue to support Ukrainian cities in eastern Ukraine and expects a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

The state will continue to support our cities, our communities in the Eastern part of Ukraine. In particular, this applies to special conditions for businesses in frontline and border territories – to preserve jobs and preserve our Ukrainian production. Many nuances. We have already discussed this with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and I expect a report on the action program for border territories 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a mechanism by which medical workers working in rural areas will be able to receive official housing. The medic independently chooses the dwelling, and after several stages of approval, the state purchases it. It will be possible to live in it for the duration of work in the local hospital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine