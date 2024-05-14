Zelenskyy emphasizes to Blinken the importance of Biden's participation in the Peace Summit, discusses the frontline and Patriot for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation at the front, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities such as Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the provision of pledged military assistance, as reported in social media, distributing a video of the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

"The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, support for our soldiers and further defense cooperation. In particular, we talked about Petriot systems for Ukraine, to protect our cities and communities, such as Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Two Petriots for the Kharkiv region could significantly help in protecting lives from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. "It is important for us that the United States and President Biden participate and that America's role in maintaining the rules-based world order does not weaken," the President said.

He also thanked the American people, the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives, President Biden and his team for supporting our fight for freedom and independence. "We appreciate the decision to continue US support for Ukraine and today we talked about how to implement the announced aid packages as quickly as possible so that the weapons can work in the hands of our soldiers as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

