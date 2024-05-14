Zelenskyy emphasizes to Blinken the importance of Biden's participation in the Peace Summit, discusses the frontline and Patriot for Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86984 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108468 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251391 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226472 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37539 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35347 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69524 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37475 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63562 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226472 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224911 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86984 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63562 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69524 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114010 views
Zelenskyy emphasizes to Blinken the importance of Biden's participation in the Peace Summit, discusses the frontline and Patriot for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18209 views

During Secretary Blinken's visit, President Zelenskyy discussed the situation on the frontline, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities like Kharkiv, preparations for the Global Peace Summit, and accelerating the delivery of pledged U.S. military assistance.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation at the front, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities such as Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the provision of pledged military assistance, as reported in social media, distributing a video of the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

"The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, support for our soldiers and further defense cooperation. In particular, we talked about Petriot systems for Ukraine, to protect our cities and communities, such as Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Two Petriots for the Kharkiv region could significantly help in protecting lives from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. "It is important for us that the United States and President Biden participate and that America's role in maintaining the rules-based world order does not weaken," the President said.

He also thanked the American people, the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives, President Biden and his team for supporting our fight for freedom and independence. "We appreciate the decision to continue US support for Ukraine and today we talked about how to implement the announced aid packages as quickly as possible so that the weapons can work in the hands of our soldiers as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Military aid, air defense with Patriots for Kharkiv region and security guarantees: Zelensky outlines top topics of talks with Blinken14.05.24, 11:30 • 17936 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

