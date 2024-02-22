Zelenskyy discusses situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with European Council President Michel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with President of the European Council Charles Michel. They talked about sanctions against Russia, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and preparations for the 25th anniversary Ukraine-European Union summit, UNN reports.

"I thanked for the comprehensive support of the European Union from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular for yesterday's agreement on the introduction of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia. This is the right signal to the rest of the world.

We discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. I emphasized that we are ready for consultations to resolve it quickly and fairly," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the President of Ukraine informed his interlocutor that Ukraine had completed the four legislative steps necessary to prepare the European Commission's assessment in March 2024. The parties emphasized the need to quickly approve the relevant negotiation framework necessary for the actual start of negotiations, as agreed last December.

"In the end, we talked about the preparation of the 25th anniversary Ukraine-EU summit," Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine and Poland held talks with the mediation of the European Commission: they discussed blocking the borders