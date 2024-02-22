$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Zelenskyy discusses situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with European Council President Michel

Kyiv • UNN

Zelenskyy and Michel discussed sanctions against Russia, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and preparations for the 25th anniversary Ukraine-EU summit.

Zelenskyy discusses situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with European Council President Michel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with President of the European Council Charles Michel. They talked about sanctions against Russia, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and preparations for the 25th anniversary Ukraine-European Union summit, UNN reports.

"I thanked for the comprehensive support of the European Union from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular for yesterday's agreement on the introduction of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia. This is the right signal to the rest of the world.

We discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. I emphasized that we are ready for consultations to resolve it quickly and fairly," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the President of Ukraine informed his interlocutor that Ukraine had completed the four legislative steps necessary to prepare the European Commission's assessment in March 2024. The parties emphasized the need to quickly approve the relevant negotiation framework necessary for the actual start of negotiations, as agreed last December.

"In the end, we talked about the preparation of the 25th anniversary Ukraine-EU summit," Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Telegram
Charles Michel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
