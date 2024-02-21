Ukraine and Poland held talks with the mediation of the European Commission: they discussed blocking the borders

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158249 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254786 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175037 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228326 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30063 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34944 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41097 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38547 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239765 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226344 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102045 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72862 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79270 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113767 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114624 views
Ukraine and Poland held talks with the mediation of the European Commission: they discussed blocking the borders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28534 views

The discussion between Ukraine and Poland on the border blockade was constructive, and both sides agreed to meet again in a week to continue negotiations.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov told how the negotiations with Poland went with the mediation of the European Commission. He said that the discussion was constructive, and there is some progress. This was reported by Radio Liberty and reported by UNN.

The platform (negotiations between Ukraine and Poland mediated by the European Commission - ed.) did not function because the Polish side, in fact, took a break from participating in this instrument until yesterday. Yesterday they took part. There was a constructive discussion in principle. We agreed to hold the next meeting in just a week. That is, we are not interrupting this dialog. 

- Chentsov said.

Details

According to Vsevolod Chentsov, the Ukrainian side cited statistics showing that there are essentially no grounds for taking "such wild measures on the part of the protesters," and most of the problems they talk about are "far-fetched.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU reminded the Poles of the instrument of controlling imports of Ukrainian products that works in Romania and Bulgaria and has proven to be effective.

"This is a system for controlling the import of our products to these countries. I'm not talking about transit now. And we have no problems or incidents of our companies violating this regime. The way they work is that they submit applications to the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Agriculture processes them. If the other party has no reservations about issuing such licenses or supply permits, then it is allowed. We suggested that Poland and other countries simply use this tool, which has already proven its effectiveness. And the Commission, in fact, confirms the effectiveness of the tool," said Vsevolod Chentsov.

Context

Polish farmers are seeking an end to duty-free food imports from Ukraine, as well as the lifting of EU restrictions on the use of pesticides and fertilizers related to climate change.

Brussels has agreed to impose limits on imports of Ukrainian poultry, meat, and sugar starting in June in response to farmers' protests that also took place in a dozen other EU countries.

From the point of view of the Ukrainian government, Poland's latest demands are unreasonable, since Ukraine has complied with the previous agreement to verify that grain exports transit through Poland and do not fill its domestic market

Recall

Protests on the Ukraine-Poland border have intensified in recent weeks. Earlier this month, protesters stopped three Ukrainian grain trucks headed to Lithuania, spilling some of the cargo. Last week, farmers in Wroclaw threw eggs at a poster calling for solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky warned over the weekend that his government is considering imposing trade restrictions on Polish imports in response to the border disruption.

Zelenskyy and the government are ready to come to the border with Poland, Tusk and Duda also call to come21.02.24, 16:35 • 107390 views

As of February 21, according to the State Border Guard Service, six border crossing points between Poland and Ukraine are being blocked, with about 2,500 trucks in line.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising