Zelenskyy: Defensive operations continue in Kharkiv region, troops conduct counterattack operations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that defensive operations are underway in Kharkiv region, while the situation in Donetsk region remains tense, UNN reports.

Today, we are primarily focused on the frontline - the situation in our areas where there is the greatest risk of Russian offensive. Our defense operations continue in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. These are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory - Zelensky said during his evening address.

According to the President, the situation in Donetsk region remains particularly tense, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector - Semenivka and Netaylove. There are more than 30 military clashes there every day. It is extremely difficult. Of course, we are paying attention to all other areas of our defense actions: Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Vremivsk.

Zelensky thanked each of our brigades who bravely defend their positions, repel assaults, and destroy the occupier.

"Disrupting Russia's offensive plans is the number one task now. The fulfillment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer. I am grateful to all the commanders who really do everything necessary to ensure that our soldiers are properly motivated and clearly know how to act," the Head of State summarized.