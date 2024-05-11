Zelenskyy: Defensive operations continue in Kharkiv region, troops conduct counterattack operations

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86960 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108463 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155207 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251386 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165638 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37514 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35324 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69505 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63540 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224908 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86960 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63540 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114010 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: Defensive operations continue in Kharkiv region, troops conduct counterattack operations

Zelenskyy: Defensive operations continue in Kharkiv region, troops conduct counterattack operations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101926 views

President Zelenskiy said that defensive operations are underway in Kharkiv region, while the situation in Donetsk region remains tense, with more than 30 military clashes daily, as Ukraine thwarts Russian offensive plans.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that defensive operations are underway in Kharkiv region, while the situation in Donetsk region remains tense, UNN reports.

Today, we are primarily focused on the frontline - the situation in our areas where there is the greatest risk of Russian offensive. Our defense operations continue in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. These are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

According to the President, the situation in Donetsk region remains particularly tense, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector - Semenivka and Netaylove. There are more than 30 military clashes there every day. It is extremely difficult. Of course, we are paying attention to all other areas of our defense actions: Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Vremivsk.

The enemy is localized in the "gray zone": Voloshyn on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region11.05.24, 17:02 • 25485 views

Zelensky thanked each of our brigades who bravely defend their positions, repel assaults, and destroy the occupier.

"Disrupting Russia's offensive plans is the number one task now. The fulfillment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer. I am grateful to all the commanders who really do everything necessary to ensure that our soldiers are properly motivated and clearly know how to act," the Head of State summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
siverskSiversk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising