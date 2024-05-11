The enemy is localized in the "gray zone": Voloshyn on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region

The enemy is localized in the "gray zone" in Kharkiv region, which is not expanding. The Armed Forces are trying to destroy the enemy. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on Saturday, according to a UNN correspondent.

By the decision of the command, our defense units have been reinforced, and it is already being implemented. The enemy has been localized, the gray zone is not expanding, but there is a question of completely destroying it and catching it in those forest plantations, forest belts where it could infiltrate and hide - Voloshyn said.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the morning. As of the morning, fire is being conducted in the Kharkiv region to control the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers. Defensive battles are currently underway.