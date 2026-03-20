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Zelenskyy awarded soldiers of the 59th SBS brigade who destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with an FPV drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

The President awarded four soldiers of the 59th brigade with orders for courage. The crew of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Russian Alligator with an FPV drone in Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy awarded soldiers of the 59th SBS brigade who destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with an FPV drone

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order for Courage, II degree, to soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces who destroyed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter in the Donetsk region with an FPV drone. This was announced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Palisa and stated in a decree on the OP website, writes UNN.

Today, in the Pokrovsk direction, operators of the 59th brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces calmly and professionally did their job. The "Predators of Heights" crew hit a Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone. A machine worth millions was destroyed by a precise FPV drone strike.

- Palisa wrote.

He noted that this is not an accident, but systematic work. This is already the second such result for this unit.

The President has just signed a decree awarding these warriors the Order for Courage, II degree. And this is absolutely deserved. This is what modern warfare looks like today. When it's not the size of the equipment that matters, but the level of training, precision, and technological advancement. Good job

- Palisa added.

To award the Order "For Courage" II degree:

  • ANDRUSENKO Yuriy Mykhailovych - soldier
    • NECHYPAS Davyd Vitaliyovych - soldier
      • SLIEPKO Serhiy Anatoliyovych - junior sergeant
        • SHAPOVAL Vadym Serhiyovych - junior sergeant."

          Recall

          Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Ka-52 Alligator near Nadiivka in Donetsk region. The crew tried to evacuate after landing but was eliminated by drones.

          Olga Rozgon

          War in UkrainePolitics
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Donetsk Oblast
          Office of the President of Ukraine
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          Volodymyr Zelenskyy