Zelenskyy and Biden discuss support, plan for Ukraine's victory and recovery on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy and Biden discussed support for Ukraine and a recovery plan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. This is reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joseph Biden in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Biden and the United States for their support, which helps Ukraine maintain its independence and saves lives.

The leaders discussed the situation at the front and the Victory Plan, agreeing on the details of the talks in Washington on September 26.

During a special meeting of the G7+, more than 30 countries and the European Union signed a declaration on Ukraine's postwar recovery.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of laying the foundation for an architecture of recovery that will contribute to peace in Ukraine and Europe.

