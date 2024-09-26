G7 signs declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery

G7 leaders signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

In a joint declaration, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine in time of war and peace. The declaration was adopted against the backdrop of the ongoing aggression of the terrorist country. It emphasizes the importance of joint efforts of international partners in providing military, humanitarian and budgetary assistance.

According to the communiqué, the G7 is committed to using economic assistance to ensure macro-financial stability in Ukraine, restore critical infrastructure, and promote social resilience. Particular attention will be paid to reforms, including improving the business climate and fighting corruption.

The leaders also reaffirmed that russia must pay for the damage caused in accordance with international law, and noted that the enemy's assets will remain blocked until these obligations are fulfilled. The document emphasizes that by the end of the year, $50 billion in additional financing for Ukraine will be realized through loans that will be serviced by proceeds from russian assets.

In addition, the G7 will continue to work on developing a strategy to coordinate support for Ukraine's economic recovery through the Ukraine Donor Platform. Leaders also emphasized the need for an inclusive recovery that takes into account the needs of vulnerable groups.

Our message is clear: we remain committed to the strategic goal of a free, independent, democratic and sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, prosperous and able to defend itself - the declaration says.

