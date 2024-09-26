G7 signs declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182523 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173040 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110200 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112311 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50609 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57220 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189329 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138159 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155035 views
G7 signs declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112255 views

The G7 leaders adopted a declaration of support for Ukraine in time of war and peace. The document envisages military, humanitarian and economic assistance, as well as the use of frozen russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction.

G7 leaders signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

In a joint declaration, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine in time of war and peace. The declaration was adopted against the backdrop of the ongoing aggression of the terrorist country. It emphasizes the importance of joint efforts of international partners in providing military, humanitarian and budgetary assistance.

According to the communiqué, the G7 is committed to using economic assistance to ensure macro-financial stability in Ukraine, restore critical infrastructure, and promote social resilience. Particular attention will be paid to reforms, including improving the business climate and fighting corruption.

The leaders also reaffirmed that russia must pay for the damage caused in accordance with international law, and noted that the enemy's assets will remain blocked until these obligations are fulfilled. The document emphasizes that by the end of the year, $50 billion in additional financing for Ukraine will be realized through loans that will be serviced by proceeds from russian assets.

In addition, the G7 will continue to work on developing a strategy to coordinate support for Ukraine's economic recovery through the Ukraine Donor Platform. Leaders also emphasized the need for an inclusive recovery that takes into account the needs of vulnerable groups.

Our message is clear: we remain committed to the strategic goal of a free, independent, democratic and sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, prosperous and able to defend itself

- the declaration says.

Zelensky calls for joint recovery of Ukraine after the war26.09.24, 01:15 • 107001 view

