In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27230 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98262 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64421 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261089 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157077 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372033 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelensky told about the details of meetings with the heads of the GUR, SBU and SZR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53214 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with intelligence chiefs to discuss further destruction of russia's military infrastructure and countering collaborators and sabotage groups.

Zelensky told about the details of meetings with the heads of the GUR, SBU and SZR

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov, the chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk and the Foreign Intelligence Service Alexander Litvinenko. The president announced, in particular, greater results in the destruction of russian military infrastructure and logistics and counteraction to collaborators, UNN reports.

Details

The GUR-Budanov Report. Our special actions. We need a clear result in the destruction of russian military infrastructure and logistics. A bigger result. And it will be. There was a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service - by Lytvynenko. It was about sensitive international areas and russia's current plans. We have an understanding of what documents are on the enemy's desk and what his next plan is. We will counteract them

 ," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also heard a report from the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

He reported on our counteraction to russian subversive reconnaissance groups - these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Malyuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people."

 ," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily conference call, during which he heard from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades, as well as reports on grain exports and rescue operations and assistance after enemy attacks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
