Zelensky told about the details of meetings with the heads of the GUR, SBU and SZR

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov, the chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk and the Foreign Intelligence Service Alexander Litvinenko. The president announced, in particular, greater results in the destruction of russian military infrastructure and logistics and counteraction to collaborators, UNN reports.

The GUR-Budanov Report. Our special actions. We need a clear result in the destruction of russian military infrastructure and logistics. A bigger result. And it will be. There was a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service - by Lytvynenko. It was about sensitive international areas and russia's current plans. We have an understanding of what documents are on the enemy's desk and what his next plan is. We will counteract them ," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also heard a report from the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

He reported on our counteraction to russian subversive reconnaissance groups - these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Malyuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people." ," Zelensky added.

