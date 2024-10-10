Zelensky in Paris denies talk of ceasefire and calls for more support for Ukraine

Visiting Paris as part of a mini-tour among his main European allies aimed at gaining additional support in the face of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he did in London in the morning, called for a rapid increase in Western aid, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

"We need your support until the winter," he said after the meeting with the French president. He also said that the ceasefire "is not a topic of our discussions (...) with our allies," explaining that the information on this issue was Russian "disinformation.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, assured that France's assistance continues "in line with its commitments" and emphasized "the progress in training and equipping the brigade. This is also a very unique model of cooperation," he said.

According to media reports, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Rome and then in Berlin on Friday.