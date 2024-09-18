Zelensky approves the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which includes 10 high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as head of the delegation, according to presidential decree No. 99/2024-rp of September 17, UNN reports.

Details

The Decree provides for the establishment of the following composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York:

Andriy Sybiga - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, head of the delegation

Sergiy Kyslytsya - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Deputy Head of the Delegation

Ihor Zhovkva - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the delegation

Andriy Kostin - Prosecutor General, member of the delegation (by agreement)

Iryna Mudra - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the delegation

Olha Stefanishyna - Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine, member of the delegation

Refat Chubarov - Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, member of the delegation (by agreement)

Anton Korynevych - Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Deputy Member of the Delegation

Dmytro Lubinets - Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Deputy Member of the Delegation (by agreement)

Valentyn Skuratovskyi - Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, deputy member of the delegation.

The decree authorizes the head of the delegation to engage advisers, experts and technical staff in the work of the delegation in accordance with the established procedure.

The Directives of the Ukrainian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly are also approved (attached, in secret).

