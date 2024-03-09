Yermak discusses preparations for the Global Peace Summit with South African Presidential Advisor

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26845 views

01:12 PM • 96707 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259439 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223331 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187969 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157023 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35304 views

01:12 PM • 96707 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259439 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205858 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223331 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17962 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26299 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26399 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61136 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68441 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Yermak discusses preparations for the Global Peace Summit with South African Presidential Advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33243 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit with National Security Advisor to the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi, emphasizing the importance of the African continent's participation.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi to discuss preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. Yermak also thanked South Africa for its participation in the work on the Peace Formula and reminded of the importance of participation of representatives of the African continent in the peace summit.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

In continuation of the contacts between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi.

 ," the post reads.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed contacts at the highest level between Ukraine and South Africa, in particular preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

Yermak thanked for the participation of the Republic of South Africa in the work on the implementation of the Peace Formula.  The head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of the participation of representatives of the African continent in the peace summit.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marien, who is a member of our International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration. 

Erdogan offered to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but Zelenskyy opposed Russia's participation until a plan for a "just peace" is developed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Finland
Andriy Yermak
South Africa
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
