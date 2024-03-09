Yermak discusses preparations for the Global Peace Summit with South African Presidential Advisor

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi to discuss preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. Yermak also thanked South Africa for its participation in the work on the Peace Formula and reminded of the importance of participation of representatives of the African continent in the peace summit.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

In continuation of the contacts between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. ," the post reads.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed contacts at the highest level between Ukraine and South Africa, in particular preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

Yermak thanked for the participation of the Republic of South Africa in the work on the implementation of the Peace Formula. The head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of the participation of representatives of the African continent in the peace summit.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marien, who is a member of our International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Erdogan offered to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but Zelenskyy opposed Russia's participation until a plan for a "just peace" is developed.