Yermak discusses implementation of the Peace Formula with Advisor to the President of South Africa

On Monday, October 7, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with South African National Security Adviser Sidney Mufamadi. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yermak's statement on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the conversation was held as a continuation of the dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and South Africa, who met in New York.

Had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the implementation of the Peace Formula and the holding of thematic conferences on the points of the Formula - said the head of the President's Office.

He noted that they also agreed to have another conversation in the near future.

During his working visit to the United States , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. The parties discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit.

