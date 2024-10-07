ukenru
Yermak discusses implementation of the Peace Formula with Advisor to the President of South Africa

Yermak discusses implementation of the Peace Formula with Advisor to the President of South Africa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18910 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The parties discussed the situation at the frontline, the Peace Formula and holding thematic conferences.

On Monday, October 7, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with South African National Security Adviser Sidney Mufamadi. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yermak's statement on Telegram.

Details

According to Yermak, the conversation was held as a continuation of the dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and South Africa, who met in New York. 

Had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the implementation of the Peace Formula and the holding of thematic conferences on the points of the Formula

- said the head of the President's Office. 

He noted that they also agreed to have another conversation in the near future.

Recall

During his working visit to the United States , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. The parties discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. 

Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil: details20.09.24, 22:05 • 31908 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
brazilBrazil
new-york-cityNew York City
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
south-africaSouth Africa
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

