Yermak discusses implementation of the Peace Formula with Advisor to the President of South Africa
Kyiv
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The parties discussed the situation at the frontline, the Peace Formula and holding thematic conferences.
Details
According to Yermak, the conversation was held as a continuation of the dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and South Africa, who met in New York.
Had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the implementation of the Peace Formula and the holding of thematic conferences on the points of the Formula
He noted that they also agreed to have another conversation in the near future.
Recall
During his working visit to the United States , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. The parties discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit.
