Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil: details

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil: details

Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31909 views

Andriy Sybiga held conversations with the foreign ministers of South Africa and Brazil. They discussed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as a way to a just and lasting peace.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga spoke with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil - Ronald Lamola and Mauro Vieira. They talked about the Formula for Peace and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, reports UNN.

“A fruitful conversation with Minister Ronald Lamola. We highly appreciate South Africa's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

We agreed to continue our joint work until a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is established in Ukraine,” Sibiga said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

“Productive conversation with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. We appreciate Brazil's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The peace formula is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and Brazil's role is crucial. We look forward to continuing our dialog during the UNGA High-Level Week,” added Sibiga.

Sybiha summarizes his tour of neighboring countries: there are agreements that the enemy will feel20.09.24, 14:41 • 13151 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
brazilBrazil
south-africaSouth Africa
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

