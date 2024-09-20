Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil: details

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga spoke with the Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Brazil - Ronald Lamola and Mauro Vieira. They talked about the Formula for Peace and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, reports UNN.

“A fruitful conversation with Minister Ronald Lamola. We highly appreciate South Africa's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

We agreed to continue our joint work until a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is established in Ukraine,” Sibiga said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

“Productive conversation with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. We appreciate Brazil's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The peace formula is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and Brazil's role is crucial. We look forward to continuing our dialog during the UNGA High-Level Week,” added Sibiga.

