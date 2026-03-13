Yarmolenko moves to third place among the top scorers of the UPL, and "Dynamo" secures a comeback victory against "Obolon"

Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a comeback victory over the capital's "Obolon" in the 20th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. Denys Ustymenko scored for the "brewers," while Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored his 118th goal in the UPL, and Matviy Matvienko, who scored his 8th goal in the championship, scored for the "white-blues," UNN reports.

Details

"Obolon" opened the scoring in the 20th minute: Ivan Nesterenko in the "Dynamo" penalty area headed the ball to Denys Ustymenko, who missed the ball with his first touch, but sent it into Ruslan Neshcheret's goal with his second.

In the 31st minute, "Dynamo" earned a penalty, which Andriy Yarmolenko successfully converted. By the way, this goal was the 118th for the "white-blues" winger in the UPL. Thus, Yarmolenko moved up to third place among the top scorers in the UPL, surpassing Yevhen Seleznyov (117 goals). Yarmolenko is only behind former "Dynamo" players - Serhiy Rebrov (current coach of the Ukrainian national team; 123 goals) and Maksym Shatskykh (124 goals).

Towards the end of the second half, "Dynamo" forward Matviy Ponomarenko put Kyiv ahead, scoring his 8th goal in the UPL.

Currently, "Dynamo" occupies third place in the UPL, two points ahead of "Polissya," but the "wolves" have a game in hand.

It should be noted that "Dynamo" came out for the game with an unusual font on their uniform. "Dynamo" joined an international football initiative dedicated to World Down Syndrome Awareness Week. This font was created by Anna Vivs, an artist from Barcelona with this genetic feature, and has become a symbol of inclusivity and equality around the world.

Recall

The Donetsk club defeated the Polish team with a score of 3:1 thanks to goals from Gomes, Neverton, and Silva. The fate of the ticket to the quarterfinals will be decided in the return match.