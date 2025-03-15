World Consumer Rights Day and International Day of Seal Pup Protection: what to celebrate on March 15

Every year on March 15, the World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated around the world, and environmentalists and animal rights activists in many countries join the events to mark the International Day of Seal Pup Protection (Belkov), reports UNN.

On the initiative of the UN, March 15 has been celebrated since 1983 as World Consumer Rights Day.

On March 15, 1962, US President John F. Kennedy, during a speech in Congress, formulated four key consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to information, the right to choose, and the right to be heard.

Later, four more were added to them: the right to compensation for damages, the right to consumer education, the right to satisfy basic needs, and the right to a healthy environment.

For the world and European community, the protection of consumer rights is an important indicator of the level of democracy of the state.

In Ukraine, despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the specialists of the State Consumer Service carried out daily control over regulated prices, which is extremely important at this time.

In 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a new version of the law "On Consumer Rights Protection". The law regulates relations between consumers of goods, works and services and business entities, regardless of the form of ownership, that produce, sell goods or food products, perform works or provide services, establishes consumer rights, and also defines the mechanisms for their protection and the basis for the implementation of state policy in the field of consumer rights protection.

It will take effect after the end of martial law.

Also on March 15, in many countries around the world, environmentalists, animal rights activists, and wildlife enthusiasts join the events to mark International Seal Pup Protection Day (Belkov).

For about two weeks after birth, while the mother feeds it milk, the belka's fur remains snow-white. It is because of this fur that newborn seal pups died and continue to die by the tens of thousands every year.

Thanks to the protests of environmentalists, northern countries have either completely banned seal hunting or severely restricted it. Officially, it is possible to hunt seal pups only in Russia. In other countries, poachers are mercilessly fought against.

In many countries around the world, the trade in belka fur is completely prohibited.

Today you can join the World Speech Day or World Oratory Day. World Speech Day was founded at the Athens Democracy Forum in 2015.

World Oratory Day is a day dedicated to honoring speeches and oratory by holding public speeches around the world. More than 100 countries around the world hold events for World Oratory Day.

Today you can join the Day of True Confessions. This is an initiative that aims to change people's views on confession and confession. It reminds of the importance of truthfulness, self-awareness, which will help to achieve inner peace and harmony in relationships. It is also important not to lie in the first place to yourself.

In addition, on March 15, various events are held in many countries around the world to mark Police Brutality Day.

According to one version, the event was launched in 2000 after police in Switzerland beat two children.

Police brutality is a serious problem in many countries around the world. It can manifest itself in various forms, including excessive use of force, unjustified arrests and detentions, verbal abuse and psychological pressure. Police brutality is a violation of human rights and often leads to serious injuries or even death.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Agapius and the Seven Martyrs of Caesarea.

They all lived in Caesarea of Palestine in the 3rd century during the intensification of persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian.

During another mockery of Christians, six young men came out of the crowd and declared that they believed in the Lord. The local ruler urged them to renounce their words, but the young men were steadfast.

The boys were thrown into prison, where St. Agapius and his disciple were already sitting. Several times they were all offered to renounce their faith in the Lord and worship pagan idols. Everyone refused.

Agapius, his disciple and the young men were brutally tortured and then executed.

Name days are celebrated today by Oleksandr, Andriy, Mykhailo, Denys.