World Consumer Rights Day and International Day of Seal Pup Protection: what to celebrate on March 15

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107696 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169224 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106623 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343145 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173540 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144850 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196121 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124850 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

World Consumer Rights Day and International Day of Seal Pup Protection: what to celebrate on March 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14714 views

Every year on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day and International Day of Seal Pup Protection are celebrated. Also, it is World Speech and Oratory Day.

World Consumer Rights Day and International Day of Seal Pup Protection: what to celebrate on March 15

Every year on March 15, the World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated around the world, and environmentalists and animal rights activists in many countries join the events to mark the International Day of Seal Pup Protection (Belkov), reports UNN.

On the initiative of the UN, March 15 has been celebrated since 1983 as World Consumer Rights Day.

On March 15, 1962, US President John F. Kennedy, during a speech in Congress, formulated four key consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to information, the right to choose, and the right to be heard.

Later, four more were added to them: the right to compensation for damages, the right to consumer education, the right to satisfy basic needs, and the right to a healthy environment.

For the world and European community, the protection of consumer rights is an important indicator of the level of democracy of the state.

In Ukraine, despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the specialists of the State Consumer Service carried out daily control over regulated prices, which is extremely important at this time.

In 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a new version of the law "On Consumer Rights Protection". The law regulates relations between consumers of goods, works and services and business entities, regardless of the form of ownership, that produce, sell goods or food products, perform works or provide services, establishes consumer rights, and also defines the mechanisms for their protection and the basis for the implementation of state policy in the field of consumer rights protection.

It will take effect after the end of martial law.

The first baby of this season: Ukrainian polar explorers show a seal born near Vernadsky19.09.24, 03:15 • 151521 view

Also on March 15, in many countries around the world, environmentalists, animal rights activists, and wildlife enthusiasts join the events to mark International Seal Pup Protection Day (Belkov).

For about two weeks after birth, while the mother feeds it milk, the belka's fur remains snow-white. It is because of this fur that newborn seal pups died and continue to die by the tens of thousands every year.

Thanks to the protests of environmentalists, northern countries have either completely banned seal hunting or severely restricted it. Officially, it is possible to hunt seal pups only in Russia. In other countries, poachers are mercilessly fought against.

In many countries around the world, the trade in belka fur is completely prohibited.

Today you can join the World Speech Day or World Oratory Day. World Speech Day was founded at the Athens Democracy Forum in 2015.

World Oratory Day is a day dedicated to honoring speeches and oratory by holding public speeches around the world. More than 100 countries around the world hold events for World Oratory Day.

Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories 14.03.25, 18:00 • 118164 views

Today you can join the Day of True Confessions. This is an initiative that aims to change people's views on confession and confession. It reminds of the importance of truthfulness, self-awareness, which will help to achieve inner peace and harmony in relationships. It is also important not to lie in the first place to yourself.

In addition, on March 15, various events are held in many countries around the world to mark Police Brutality Day.

According to one version, the event was launched in 2000 after police in Switzerland beat two children.

Police brutality is a serious problem in many countries around the world. It can manifest itself in various forms, including excessive use of force, unjustified arrests and detentions, verbal abuse and psychological pressure. Police brutality is a violation of human rights and often leads to serious injuries or even death.

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty27.02.25, 20:26 • 31876 views

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Agapius and the Seven Martyrs of Caesarea.

They all lived in Caesarea of Palestine in the 3rd century during the intensification of persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian.

During another mockery of Christians, six young men came out of the crowd and declared that they believed in the Lord. The local ruler urged them to renounce their words, but the young men were steadfast.

The boys were thrown into prison, where St. Agapius and his disciple were already sitting. Several times they were all offered to renounce their faith in the Lord and worship pagan idols. Everyone refused.

Agapius, his disciple and the young men were brutally tortured and then executed.

Name days are celebrated today by Oleksandr, Andriy, Mykhailo, Denys.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
John F. Kennedy
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
