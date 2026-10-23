Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance says

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic about the possibility of resuming peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv and Moscow have agreed to return to the negotiating table, but significant differences remain between the sides. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vance, the U.S. side is currently working to restart the negotiation process. At the same time, he acknowledged that a peace agreement has not yet been reached because of differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia.

The reason we have not yet reached a peace agreement is that their positions on some of the details of these negotiations are too far apart – the U.S. vice president said.

The U.S. is trying to resume the negotiation process

According to Vance, in recent days Witkoff has held talks with the Ukrainian and Russian leaderships and managed to revive the diplomatic process.

He is optimistic. The essence of such negotiations is that you make an attempt, see how far you can get, and then return to it again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not – Vance explained in an interview with Forbes.

Earlier, Witkoff said that after meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and vladimir putin in st. petersburg, the sides planned to continue trilateral talks at the technical level.

At the same time, a specific date for the next round of talks has not yet been agreed. Ukraine is calling for them to be held as soon as possible.

Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says