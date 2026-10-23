Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance says

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
11:56 PM • 708 views
Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance saysVideo
11:15 PM • 2742 views
The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in JapanPhotoVideo
10:17 PM • 6764 views
Ukrainian troops traveled more than 15 km underground and emerged behind Russian lines in the Kupiansk sector — details of the operation
09:38 PM • 8758 views
Ukraine, together with Nokia and ICEYE, will work on creating its own satellite communications system
08:55 PM • 10408 views
Trump confirmed that Musk restored Starlink connectivity to UkraineVideo
08:28 PM • 9828 views
Ukraine asks partners to transfer missiles for Patriot systems from their own stocks in exchange for future deliveries – Khmara
07:49 PM • 10770 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated dozens of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
07:12 PM • 11500 views
Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather
06:29 PM • 12605 views
Ukraine could face a second wave of migration after the war: demographer explains who will leave and why
06:15 PM • 18029 views
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.5m/s
92%
755mm
Popular news
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next weekOctober 22, 02:09 PM • 13305 views
"No Naughtiness" — Media Show Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween LooksPhotoOctober 22, 02:23 PM • 12496 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
October 22, 02:35 PM • 24877 views
Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it paysOctober 22, 02:55 PM • 11300 views
In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War IIPhotoOctober 22, 04:54 PM • 10592 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber06:15 PM • 18034 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhotoOctober 22, 03:37 PM • 27411 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
October 22, 02:35 PM • 24938 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 27766 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 34068 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her headPhoto12:06 AM • 40 views
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity11:06 PM • 874 views
A musical about Amy Winehouse’s life will be created in London – the singer’s father has joined the project10:06 PM • 1780 views
Trump asked Google to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean," but was refused09:06 PM • 3422 views
Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitionsVideo09:00 PM • 3172 views
Actual
Film
Starlink
Series
Technology
The Guardian

Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

The United States is working to restart Ukraine-Russia talks. Vance said that Witkoff is optimistic about the diplomatic process.

Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance says

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic about the possibility of resuming peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv and Moscow have agreed to return to the negotiating table, but significant differences remain between the sides. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vance, the U.S. side is currently working to restart the negotiation process. At the same time, he acknowledged that a peace agreement has not yet been reached because of differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia.

The reason we have not yet reached a peace agreement is that their positions on some of the details of these negotiations are too far apart

– the U.S. vice president said.

The U.S. is trying to resume the negotiation process

According to Vance, in recent days Witkoff has held talks with the Ukrainian and Russian leaderships and managed to revive the diplomatic process.

He is optimistic. The essence of such negotiations is that you make an attempt, see how far you can get, and then return to it again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not

– Vance explained in an interview with Forbes.

Earlier, Witkoff said that after meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and vladimir putin in st. petersburg, the sides planned to continue trilateral talks at the technical level.

At the same time, a specific date for the next round of talks has not yet been agreed. Ukraine is calling for them to be held as soon as possible.

Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says22.10.26, 23:13 • 1434 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
J. D. Vance
Forbes
Oslo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine