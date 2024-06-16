When Russia says it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process - von der Leyen

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 728 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20420 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153836 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213657 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247527 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153306 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10134 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161099 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153838 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146377 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14809 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18778 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19830 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40770 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

When Russia says it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37866 views

Ursula von der Leyen called on Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stop the violence and return the abducted children, saying that Russia can only join the peace process when it demonstrates its readiness for peace based on the UN Charter.

When Russia says it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during a briefing following the Peace Summit organized by Ukraine, called on Russia to respond to the call of the international community, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stop the violence and return the abducted children. Only after Russia demonstrates its readiness for peace on the basis of the UN Charter, it will be able to join the peace process, UNN correspondent reports.

We understand that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step - it will be a journey. These were not peace talks, because Putin is not yet serious, not until the war is over,

- said von der Leyen.

She recalled the words from Putin's speech, when he insisted on surrendering Ukrainian territories, even those that are not currently occupied by Putin.

No country would have accepted such appalling conditions, so it is vital that Ukraine is able to withstand this aggression and it is its right under the UN Charter, as well as the right of other countries within and outside the EU, to help Ukraine withstand and survive. The EU has already provided almost 100 billion euros of assistance to Ukraine and its people, and the G7 has shown its unwavering commitment,

- She added.

According to her, when they decided to give Ukraine the right to use the profits from Russian assets in Europe to finance a 50 billion loan to Ukraine, "it is a clear message that we will be with Ukraine as long as it is needed.

Our support and this Peace Summit bring real peace closer. Our goal is a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that will bring an end to the suffering of repression of the Ukrainian people. It will affirm Ukrainian sovereignty and restore territorial integrity. The path to genuine peace requires patience and determination. Ultimately, Ukraine will define the terms of a just peace, and the EU will help in this,

- said the President of the European Commission.

She added that the EU could base its work on the UN General Assembly resolution of 2023.

This resolution was approved by 141 countries, the vast majority of which joined our Summit. I urge Russia to hear the message from the international community, to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, to end the violence and to return the children. When Russia says that it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process,

- said von der Leyen.

Recall

As a result of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace was drafted.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
European Commission
United Nations
Switzerland
European Union
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11