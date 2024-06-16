When Russia says it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during a briefing following the Peace Summit organized by Ukraine, called on Russia to respond to the call of the international community, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stop the violence and return the abducted children. Only after Russia demonstrates its readiness for peace on the basis of the UN Charter, it will be able to join the peace process, UNN correspondent reports.

We understand that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step - it will be a journey. These were not peace talks, because Putin is not yet serious, not until the war is over, - said von der Leyen.

She recalled the words from Putin's speech, when he insisted on surrendering Ukrainian territories, even those that are not currently occupied by Putin.

No country would have accepted such appalling conditions, so it is vital that Ukraine is able to withstand this aggression and it is its right under the UN Charter, as well as the right of other countries within and outside the EU, to help Ukraine withstand and survive. The EU has already provided almost 100 billion euros of assistance to Ukraine and its people, and the G7 has shown its unwavering commitment, - She added.

According to her, when they decided to give Ukraine the right to use the profits from Russian assets in Europe to finance a 50 billion loan to Ukraine, "it is a clear message that we will be with Ukraine as long as it is needed.

Our support and this Peace Summit bring real peace closer. Our goal is a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that will bring an end to the suffering of repression of the Ukrainian people. It will affirm Ukrainian sovereignty and restore territorial integrity. The path to genuine peace requires patience and determination. Ultimately, Ukraine will define the terms of a just peace, and the EU will help in this, - said the President of the European Commission.

She added that the EU could base its work on the UN General Assembly resolution of 2023.

This resolution was approved by 141 countries, the vast majority of which joined our Summit. I urge Russia to hear the message from the international community, to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, to end the violence and to return the children. When Russia says that it is ready for peace based on the UN Charter, then it will be time to include it in the peace process, - said von der Leyen.

As a result of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace was drafted.