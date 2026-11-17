A video showing the aftermath of the nighttime combined attack on the Crimean Bridge has appeared online—it was created using a 3D reconstruction. The footage was published on the Dnipro Osint (Harbuz) Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the author of the OSINT page, numerous strikes caused the arched span of the bridge’s automobile section, more than 270 meters long, to collapse. Damage to the railway track has also been recorded.

At present, both road and rail traffic across the bridge has been completely halted, and shipping through the Kerch Strait has been suspended —the post says.

Andriy Kovalenko, former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated: while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to bring down Kyiv’s bridges with ballistic missiles—bridges built with the possibility of a nuclear war between the USSR and the United States in mind—his main source of pride, the Crimean Bridge, is ceasing to exist as an infrastructure facility.

As a result of this strike, the Russians are left with only one connection to the peninsula—by land, through the occupied southeastern regions of Ukraine. But these, too, are under the fire control of the Defense Forces, Kovalenko noted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazanskyi published a video showing the construction of the arch of the Crimean Bridge, which was destroyed overnight.

This is a lengthy and complex process requiring floating equipment. Under current conditions, repeating it is practically impossible—everything would be destroyed by drones. The Kremlin will have to either agree to a partial air truce or come to terms with the fact that the bridge is gone and leave Crimea in a state of semi-blockade —he said.

Let us recall

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the bridge’s road span across the Kerch Strait collapsed completely along with the arch.