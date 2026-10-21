What is celebrated on October 21 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 21, the world observes World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day and World Media Day under the auspices of international organizations. According to the new-style church calendar, Venerable Hilarion the Great and Venerable Hilarion, a schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves, are commemorated, while according to the old style, Venerable Pelagia and Venerable Thaisia are remembered, UNN writes.

World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day (Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day)

A global awareness day established with the support of the WHO, UNICEF, and the International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders. The event aims to inform the public about the critical role of the micronutrient iodine in the normal functioning of the thyroid gland, children's intellectual development, and the prevention of endemic goiter. The day emphasizes the importance of consuming iodized salt and regularly monitoring iodine levels in the daily diet.

World Media Day (World Media Day)

A day that emphasizes the fundamental role of independent journalism and the media in building a democratic society. The event calls for the protection of freedom of speech, adherence to professional ethical standards, combating disinformation and fake news in the digital space, and ensuring the safety of journalists in areas of armed conflict.

International Nachos Day (International Nachos Day)

A popular unofficial culinary holiday established in honor of a popular Mexican snack made from tortilla chips and melted cheese. The dish's origins date back to October 21, 1943, when chef Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya in the city of Piedras Negras on the border with Texas improvised a dish for the wives of American officers by frying pieces of tortilla with cheddar cheese and jalapeño peppers.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Venerable Hilarion the Great—one of the founders of Palestinian monasticism, who embraced Christianity in Alexandria, lived as an ascetic in the desert alongside Venerable Anthony the Great, and founded numerous monasteries in Palestine and Cyprus. On this day, they also remember Venerable Hilarion, a schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves—a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who was a strict ascetic, man of prayer, and companion of Venerable Theodosius of the Caves.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Venerable Pelagia of Antioch—a former dancer and prostitute who, influenced by the preaching of Bishop Nonnus, sincerely repented, was baptized, and spent the rest of her life in strict fasting and prayer on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Venerable Thaisia of Egypt is also remembered; after a sinful life, she turned to Christ with the assistance of Venerable Paphnutius the Great and lived as an ascetic in a desert monastery.