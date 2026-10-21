What is celebrated on October 21 in Ukraine and around the world

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
04:20 AM • 2686 views
Nighttime strikes on Ukraine: which regions Russia attacked and what is known about the consequencesPhoto
03:17 AM • 10755 views
Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack
02:38 AM • 12752 views
Putin's envoy Dmitriev echoed Trump's threats to Zelenskyy regarding ending the warPhotoVideo
01:55 AM • 12127 views
Bulgaria refused to participate in a new loan for Ukraine and linked the protests in Europe to the war in Ukraine
12:55 AM • 13051 views
Musk himself ordered Starshield's operations for Ukraine to be restricted and may have coordinated this with Trump – WSJ
12:17 AM • 12940 views
How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
11:38 PM • 12457 views
The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in PolandPhoto
10:56 PM • 14631 views
Trump said that Russian tanks became stuck near Kyiv in 2022 because of the heaviest rain in 10 yearsVideo
October 20, 10:17 PM • 12040 views
The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky
October 20, 09:37 PM • 12327 views
Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.7m/s
94%
760mm
Popular news
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhotoOctober 20, 07:08 PM • 14222 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brotherOctober 20, 08:10 PM • 13290 views
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husbandOctober 20, 09:08 PM • 11196 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days11:06 PM • 10736 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideo12:06 AM • 7048 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 21906 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 31733 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 28053 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 35076 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 33934 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Norway
Oslo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhoto03:05 AM • 3292 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequences02:05 AM • 4828 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben Affleck01:05 AM • 6124 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideo12:06 AM • 7052 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days11:06 PM • 10741 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Film
Starlink

What is celebrated on October 21 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

October 21 marks Iodine Deficiency Prevention Day and Mass Media Day. Believers honor the Venerable Hilarions.

What is celebrated on October 21 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 21, the world observes World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day and World Media Day under the auspices of international organizations. According to the new-style church calendar, Venerable Hilarion the Great and Venerable Hilarion, a schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves, are commemorated, while according to the old style, Venerable Pelagia and Venerable Thaisia are remembered, UNN writes.

World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day (Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day)

A global awareness day established with the support of the WHO, UNICEF, and the International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders. The event aims to inform the public about the critical role of the micronutrient iodine in the normal functioning of the thyroid gland, children's intellectual development, and the prevention of endemic goiter. The day emphasizes the importance of consuming iodized salt and regularly monitoring iodine levels in the daily diet.

World Media Day (World Media Day)

A day that emphasizes the fundamental role of independent journalism and the media in building a democratic society. The event calls for the protection of freedom of speech, adherence to professional ethical standards, combating disinformation and fake news in the digital space, and ensuring the safety of journalists in areas of armed conflict.

International Nachos Day (International Nachos Day)

A popular unofficial culinary holiday established in honor of a popular Mexican snack made from tortilla chips and melted cheese. The dish's origins date back to October 21, 1943, when chef Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya in the city of Piedras Negras on the border with Texas improvised a dish for the wives of American officers by frying pieces of tortilla with cheddar cheese and jalapeño peppers.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Venerable Hilarion the Great—one of the founders of Palestinian monasticism, who embraced Christianity in Alexandria, lived as an ascetic in the desert alongside Venerable Anthony the Great, and founded numerous monasteries in Palestine and Cyprus. On this day, they also remember Venerable Hilarion, a schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves—a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who was a strict ascetic, man of prayer, and companion of Venerable Theodosius of the Caves.

 According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Venerable Pelagia of Antioch—a former dancer and prostitute who, influenced by the preaching of Bishop Nonnus, sincerely repented, was baptized, and spent the rest of her life in strict fasting and prayer on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Venerable Thaisia of Egypt is also remembered; after a sinful life, she turned to Christ with the assistance of Venerable Paphnutius the Great and lived as an ascetic in a desert monastery.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Alexandria
World Health Organization
UNICEF
Jerusalem
Texas
Ukraine
The State of Palestine
Cyprus