On November 19, Ukraine observes Hydro­meteorological Service Workers’ Day and Glassmakers’ Day, while worldwide, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, World Toilet Day, International Men’s Day, and World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse are observed.

According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Obadiah the Prophet and Saint Varlaam the Martyr are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Paul is commemorated, UNN reports.

Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day of Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a 2003 Decree of the President of Ukraine to mark the role of specialists in providing the state with hydrometeorological information and environmental monitoring. The date commemorates the establishment of the Ukrainian Meteorological Service, Ukrmet, in 1921.

The holiday brings together weather forecasters, meteorologists, hydrologists, agrometeorologists, and employees of observation stations who provide continuous weather forecasting, warnings about hazardous natural phenomena, and monitoring of water resources and radiation levels.

Glassmakers’ Day of Ukraine

An official professional holiday for workers in the glass industry, established by a 2003 Decree of the President of Ukraine. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the prominent scientist Mikhail Lomonosov, who laid the scientific foundations of glassmaking and developed a technology for producing colored glass and smalt.

The occasion honors engineers, technologists, glassblowers, and workers at enterprises producing sheet, container, medical, optical, and art glass.

World Toilet Day

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in 2013 at the initiative of Singapore. The occasion aims to draw the global community’s attention to the worldwide sanitation crisis, as billions of people still lack access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities.

The day emphasizes the critical link between adequate sanitation, protecting water resources from pollution, preventing infectious diseases, and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

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International Men’s Day

An annual international observance initiated in 1999 in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh and supported by UNESCO and many countries around the world.

The occasion focuses on preserving the physical and mental health of men and boys, promoting positive male role models, overcoming gender stereotypes, and highlighting men’s contributions to the family, child-rearing, and the development of society.

World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse

A global human rights observance initiated in 2000 by the Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) and synchronized with the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The event aims to mobilize governments, civil society, and educational institutions to implement effective programs protecting minors from physical, psychological, and sexual violence, bullying, and exploitation.

Spain has launched an investigation into TikTok over the distribution of child sexual abuse material

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

An international business initiative launched in 2014 in New York with UN support to expand women’s economic rights and opportunities worldwide.

The occasion is aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs, closing the gender gap in pay and access to venture capital, and promoting women’s leadership in business, innovation, and the startup industry.

According to the new calendar, believers commemorate Saint Obadiah the Prophet — the fourth of the twelve Minor Prophets of the Bible, author of the shortest book of the Old Testament, who prophesied judgment upon Edom and the establishment of the Kingdom of God.

This day also commemorates Saint Varlaam of Antioch the Martyr — an elderly Christian who, during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian, endured brutal torture near a pagan altar, holding burning coal with incense on his outstretched palm and refusing to drop it onto the idol even when the fire burned through his hand.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate Saint Paul, Archbishop of Constantinople and Confessor—a steadfast defender of the Orthodox Nicene doctrine, whom the Arians exiled to Armenia and strangled during the celebration of the liturgy around the year 350.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration