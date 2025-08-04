What is a TIPS operation and why is it performed - explained at the Shalimov Center

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
01:37 AM • 7566 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 27749 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 177435 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 252594 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 131624 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 188623 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 395777 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 337095 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136567 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115489 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Popular news
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front - DeepStatePhotoAugust 3, 09:08 PM • 17697 views
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 13554 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 18533 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 12019 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 7788 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 128254 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 177525 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 395829 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 214335 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 337142 views
What is a TIPS operation and why is it performed - explained at the Shalimov Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Portal hypertension can lead to serious complications, including renal and respiratory failure. TIPS surgery is the only radical treatment method that reduces pressure in the portal system.

What is a TIPS operation and why is it performed - explained at the Shalimov Center

Portal hypertension can lead to serious complications in liver function, which in turn causes renal and respiratory failure. The only effective way to solve this problem is the so-called TIPS operation, reported the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

Details

The hepatic portal system is a system of veins that includes the hepatic portal vein and its tributaries. Blood from the abdominal organs (stomach, intestines, spleen, and pancreas) enters and is "filtered" in the liver through the portal vein system.

- explained the Shalimov Center.

The Center also reported that the presence of liver cirrhosis or a block in blood outflow from the portal vein leads to blood stagnation with increased pressure in it. As a result, portal hypertension develops, portal collaterals appear, and blood circulation in the liver is disrupted.

"Portal hypertension can lead to serious complications, such as internal bleeding from enlarged veins in the esophagus, spleen, or stomach, as well as ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity) with the development of renal and respiratory failure – which are the main causes of patient mortality," the Center noted.

In the first half of 2025, surgeons at the Shalimov Center performed 51 vital organ transplants09.07.25, 16:51 • 1970 views

The Shalimov Center explained that the only radical way to treat portal hypertension syndrome and related complications in patients is to perform transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic stenting, the so-called TIPS operation – a minimally invasive intervention that is one of the most technological and complex interventions in abdominal interventional radiology.

"After TIPS, the pressure in the portal system decreases to normal, esophageal veins shrink to their natural size, and portal hypertension and its consequences are eliminated," the Shalimov Center noted.

It is also reported that the Shalimov Center is one of the few medical institutions where TIPS is performed professionally.

Addition

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology explained the importance of lifelong use of immunosuppressive drugs after transplantation. These drugs suppress immune reactions that occur in response to a foreign organ, ensuring the engraftment and functioning of the transplanted organ.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health