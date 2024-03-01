$41.340.03
We need help now, not after the war: Odesa Oblast Head Kiper on meetings with international partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26595 views

Odesa Oblast Governor Kiper called on international partners to provide assistance now, not after the war, as Ukraine is now acting as a shield to prevent further Russian aggression in Europe.

We need help now, not after the war: Odesa Oblast Head Kiper on meetings with international partners

Odesa region is visited by a significant number of international delegations interested in how to help after the war. However, the help is needed not later, it is needed now, because Ukraine today is a shield that prevents the enemy from further encroachment on Europe. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, on the air of "Topics with Natalia Moseychuk", UNN reports.

You know that Odesa region is a transit region. A large number of foreign ambassadors visit Odesa region. I have had many meetings with them. And I see that some of them are waiting. They ask what kind of help you need after the war is over... But after the war, we may not need help, it is better to help now, because we are a shield for them. 

- Kiper says.

He emphasized that in order to prevent these atrocities from happening again in Europe, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donbas, Bucha, and other regions, we need help right now.

A river mine was found on the Odesa coast, bomb squad defused it01.03.24, 13:14 • 24681 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Europe
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
