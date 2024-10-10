“We evacuated because the situation is very tense": the DIU told the stories of people who returned from Lebanon

The day before, on October 9, the fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon took place as a result of an operation by the GUR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Another 28 citizens of Ukraine returned home. The details of the return of Ukrainians were shared by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reported.

I have lived in Lebanon for probably 25 years. I gave birth to my children there and work as a doctor in a hemodialysis center. We evacuated because the situation in Lebanon is very tense, the fighting continues and will probably increase - said Lesya, a Ukrainian woman.

Ukraine also reportedly helped 40 citizens of 7 other countries to leave: Argentina, Romania, Colombia, Mexico, Lebanon, Czech Republic, and Moldova.

"We have been trying to evacuate for a long time, but it was a bit difficult with the dog. The Ukrainian embassy treated us very well, helped us in all matters, even with the dog," said Anastasia, a citizen of Moldova.

