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Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The EU will maintain energy sanctions against Russia until the war against Ukraine ends. Von der Leyen called Moscow an unreliable supplier.

Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia

The European Union will not lift energy sanctions against Russia until Russia ends the war. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this in a speech to the European Parliament on October 21, UNN reports.

Let me state clearly our sanctions against Russia, particularly in the energy sector. We imposed energy sanctions against Russia because of its aggressive war against Ukraine. These sanctions will remain in place until Russia ends the war

- von der Leyen emphasized.

Moreover, she continued, "it was Russia that stopped supplying gas to Europe."

"Russia is not a reliable energy supplier. Because it prefers to use energy dependence as a weapon—to blackmail others. This is a lesson Europe will never forget," the President of the European Commission noted.

We remind you

On October 19, the European Commission had already stated that the European Union maintains its position that no sanctions will be lifted until Russia stops the war. This was its comment on reports that the Trump administration had proposed that Europe resume purchasing Russian gas as part of a potential peace settlement in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

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