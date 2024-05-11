Occupants are actively attacking along the entire front line, the situation is changing dynamically - Voloshyn

The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, actively attacking along the entire front line in the east. The most difficult situation is at the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy and Russian occupants, repelling assaults in all directions. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to seize Ukrainian territories and is throwing all its forces and means at it. The most difficult situation in the east is in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut areas. Heavy fighting continues, but is controlled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line by focusing its main efforts on these several areas, creating a certain advantage in forces and means. He is actively attacking along the entire front line, but the situation is changing dynamically," Voloshyn said.

He noted that the occupiers use various types of weapons, including tanks, aircraft, and artillery, for their own purposes.

"The goal remains the same - to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Voloshyn added.

Recall

In the south of Ukraine, the situation remains stable, but 14 attacks took place over the past day, mostly in Zaporizhzhya. No enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea.