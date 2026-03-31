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Virgin Galactic opened spaceflight bookings for $750,000 and announced a return to tourist flights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2288 views

The company resumed ticket sales for flights and is preparing a new Delta spaceplane. Shares rose by 22% despite Virgin Galactic's financial losses and revenue decline.

Virgin Galactic opened spaceflight bookings for $750,000 and announced a return to tourist flights

Virgin Galactic has resumed limited ticket sales for its commercial space flights after a two-year hiatus. The cost of one seat is 750 thousand dollars, which is 100 thousand more than the previous price. The company announced this after publishing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The company stated that it has released a limited number of tickets for future space expeditions, effectively signaling preparations for the return of tourist flights.

Against this backdrop, Virgin Galactic shares rose by 22% after the main session ended. At the same time, the company's shares had lost about 30% of their value over the year.

China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board24.04.25, 14:58 • 11346 views

Ticket sales were suspended while a new modernized Delta spaceplane was being prepared, which is to become the basis for the resumption of regular flights.

Company's financial condition

The decision to resume sales coincided with the publication of quarterly reports, which turned out to be weaker than analysts' forecasts.

Virgin Galactic's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $312,000, which is lower than the expected $360,000. The company's loss was 98 cents per share, compared to a forecast of 82 cents.

China Has Begun Assembling Its Supercomputer in Space 19.05.25, 08:19 • 4500 views

The company also reported that they expect to commission a second SpaceShip spacecraft in late Q4 this year or early 2027. That's when Virgin Galactic plans to increase the number of flights.

As of the end of the reporting period, the company had $144.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, 19% less than a year earlier. Separately, Virgin Galactic forecasts expenses of approximately $90 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space14.04.25, 17:10 • 9632 views

Stepan Haftko

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