Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3188 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141516 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190507 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119033 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353111 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177833 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147629 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196837 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125906 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12423 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11808 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16598 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18886 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 298 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18951 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37590 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96457 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26144 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28500 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42094 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50346 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138757 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21395 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and France discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties also paid attention to defense cooperation and support for Ukraine's energy sustainability.

Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister

During a meeting in Kyiv with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, defense cooperation and energy support, among other things, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

"The diplomats focused the talks on the allies' support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace Formula, countering Russia's attempts to scale up the war by enlisting the support of the DPRK, intensifying Ukrainian-French defense cooperation, and supporting Ukraine's energy stability on the eve of winter," the statement said.

Sibiga expressed his gratitude to France for its support since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and noted that thanks to the dialogue between leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, our countries managed to build "special, partnership relations." The Minister emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates France's support on its path to the EU and NATO.

The foreign minister reportedly emphasized "the need to further strengthen Ukrainian-French defense cooperation and implement joint defense projects.

"The basis for extensive cooperation with France in the defense industry has already been laid. This concerns, in particular, the localization and joint production of the most necessary weapons in Ukraine, as well as the transfer of a number of French innovative technologies," the minister said.

In this context, Sibiga thanked the French side for implementing the decision to form a Ukrainian brigade in France and expressed hope that this initiative would serve as an example for other partners of Ukraine.

The minister noted that Ukraine counts on France's support for the Victory Plan and emphasized that the implementation of the initiative would be the best response of the allies to Russia's escalation of the war, including plans to involve North Korean troops.

France supports Victory Plan - Barrot19.10.24, 12:44 • 51782 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized France's leadership role in implementing the Peace Formula and thanked for the successful organization of this week's thematic conference on Nuclear Security in Paris. He added that Ukraine and France are working fruitfully to prepare for the second Global Peace Summit.

Andriy Sybiga noted the active work of France and Minister Barrot personally on the return of Ukrainian children and welcomed the recent French-Canadian statement. According to him, the parties discussed in detail the implementation of the relevant paragraph of the Peace Formula and the involvement of as many participants as possible in the ministerial conference on October 30-31 in Canada.

The Foreign Minister also thanked his counterpart for France's support of the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with €35 billion in macro-financial assistance as part of the agreements reached by the Group of Seven leaders in June and expressed hope for its speedy implementation.

Ukraine to receive first Mirage 2000 aircraft early next year - French Foreign Ministry19.10.24, 12:28 • 26293 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
G7
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
North Korea
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv
