Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and France discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties also paid attention to defense cooperation and support for Ukraine's energy sustainability.
During a meeting in Kyiv with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, defense cooperation and energy support, among other things, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reported.
Details
"The diplomats focused the talks on the allies' support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace Formula, countering Russia's attempts to scale up the war by enlisting the support of the DPRK, intensifying Ukrainian-French defense cooperation, and supporting Ukraine's energy stability on the eve of winter," the statement said.
Sibiga expressed his gratitude to France for its support since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and noted that thanks to the dialogue between leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, our countries managed to build "special, partnership relations." The Minister emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates France's support on its path to the EU and NATO.
The foreign minister reportedly emphasized "the need to further strengthen Ukrainian-French defense cooperation and implement joint defense projects.
"The basis for extensive cooperation with France in the defense industry has already been laid. This concerns, in particular, the localization and joint production of the most necessary weapons in Ukraine, as well as the transfer of a number of French innovative technologies," the minister said.
In this context, Sibiga thanked the French side for implementing the decision to form a Ukrainian brigade in France and expressed hope that this initiative would serve as an example for other partners of Ukraine.
The minister noted that Ukraine counts on France's support for the Victory Plan and emphasized that the implementation of the initiative would be the best response of the allies to Russia's escalation of the war, including plans to involve North Korean troops.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized France's leadership role in implementing the Peace Formula and thanked for the successful organization of this week's thematic conference on Nuclear Security in Paris. He added that Ukraine and France are working fruitfully to prepare for the second Global Peace Summit.
Andriy Sybiga noted the active work of France and Minister Barrot personally on the return of Ukrainian children and welcomed the recent French-Canadian statement. According to him, the parties discussed in detail the implementation of the relevant paragraph of the Peace Formula and the involvement of as many participants as possible in the ministerial conference on October 30-31 in Canada.
The Foreign Minister also thanked his counterpart for France's support of the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with €35 billion in macro-financial assistance as part of the agreements reached by the Group of Seven leaders in June and expressed hope for its speedy implementation.
