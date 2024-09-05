Vereshchuk's resignation was re-submitted to the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has re-submitted a motion to resign the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

The corresponding draft resolution authored by the chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, national minorities and interethnic relations, MP Andriy Zadorozhny , was submitted under No. 12011 of September 5.

In accordance with paragraph 12 of part one of Article 85 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine resolves to accept the resignation of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk - the project says.

MP: All personnel votes on dismissal and appointment of new ministers will be held today in the Parliament

On September 4 , the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as Foreign Minister.

The Rada also failed to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In addition, the Rada failed to dismiss the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval.

The Servant of the People pointed out that today, September 5, is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada, and that the resignations of Kuleba and Vereshchuk are valid. Also, a motion to dismiss Koval from the position of the head of the State Property Fund was resubmitted to the Rada.

Verkhovna Rada receives submissions on appointment of new ministers - government representative