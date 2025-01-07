ukenru
US temporarily eases sanctions on Syria

US temporarily eases sanctions on Syria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24339 views

The United States lifts some sanctions restrictions to support financial transactions with the new Syrian government. The easing applies to transactions with oil, gas and electricity, but does not apply to transactions with Iran.

The United States has decided to temporarily lift some of the sanctions restrictions to support financial transactions with the new Syrian government. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the sanctions relief covers transactions related to the supply of oil, natural gas and electricity within Syria. These transactions, in particular, may be carried out with the participation of the Central Bank of Syria. In addition, the permit applies to transfers of own funds by individuals and organizations. 

Nevertheless, the exemptions do not apply to transactions related to a terrorist country or Iran, as well as to the supply of goods, technologies or services produced in these countries. 

Add

This relaxation can last up to six months and include measures to facilitate humanitarian assistance in a country that is going through a period of change and adaptation to new political realities.

10.02.23, 09:12 • 603908 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
syriaSyria
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

