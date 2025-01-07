US temporarily eases sanctions on Syria

The United States has decided to temporarily lift some of the sanctions restrictions to support financial transactions with the new Syrian government. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

According to the information, the sanctions relief covers transactions related to the supply of oil, natural gas and electricity within Syria. These transactions, in particular, may be carried out with the participation of the Central Bank of Syria. In addition, the permit applies to transfers of own funds by individuals and organizations.

Nevertheless, the exemptions do not apply to transactions related to a terrorist country or Iran, as well as to the supply of goods, technologies or services produced in these countries.

This relaxation can last up to six months and include measures to facilitate humanitarian assistance in a country that is going through a period of change and adaptation to new political realities.