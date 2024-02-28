$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 944 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46869 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184078 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106945 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210240 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242864 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254343 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160505 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US State Department: situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is "extremely serious" due to lack of ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26939 views

The US State Department spokesperson said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition for the Ukrainian military and called on the US Congress to vote for aid.

US State Department: situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is "extremely serious" due to lack of ammunition

The situation on the front line is currently  extremely serious  due to the lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian military. The US Congress must take action and vote to extend aid to Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, UNN reports

The situation now (on the battlefield - ed.) is extremely serious. We have seen Ukrainian troops who do not have the ammunition necessary to repel Russian aggression. They are still fighting bravely. They are still fighting bravely. They still have armor, weapons, and ammunition that they can use, but now they are forced to limit their numbers because the U.S. Congress is not acting

- said the State Department spokesman.

According to him, the United States hopes that Ukrainian troops will continue to fight bravely and achieve success, as they have recently done in the Black Sea. However, it will be much harder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces without access to the ammunition they need. Miller emphasized that the US President continues to insist that Congress take action.

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine27.02.24, 12:27 • 26137 views

"We believe, as we have said repeatedly, that if the House of Representatives held an up-or-down vote on the issue of aid to Ukraine, it would pass. And so we again call on Congress to do its duty and hold this vote and provide assistance to the Ukrainian army, which desperately needs it," Miller said. 

He noted that the path to victory for Ukraine now lies through the U.S. House of Representatives. 

The US will not send troops to Ukraine27.02.24, 22:37 • 29511 views

"This is what Ukraine needs most. They need the additional national security assistance that the President has offered to get Ukraine the weapons and ammunition it needs to defend itself and continue its courageous fight for its freedom and independence," the State Department spokesman said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
United States Department of State
United States Congress
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
United States
Ukraine
