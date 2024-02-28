US State Department: situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is "extremely serious" due to lack of ammunition

The situation on the front line is currently extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian military. The US Congress must take action and vote to extend aid to Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, UNN reports.

The situation now (on the battlefield - ed.) is extremely serious. We have seen Ukrainian troops who do not have the ammunition necessary to repel Russian aggression. They are still fighting bravely. They are still fighting bravely. They still have armor, weapons, and ammunition that they can use, but now they are forced to limit their numbers because the U.S. Congress is not acting - said the State Department spokesman.

According to him, the United States hopes that Ukrainian troops will continue to fight bravely and achieve success, as they have recently done in the Black Sea. However, it will be much harder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces without access to the ammunition they need. Miller emphasized that the US President continues to insist that Congress take action.

"We believe, as we have said repeatedly, that if the House of Representatives held an up-or-down vote on the issue of aid to Ukraine, it would pass. And so we again call on Congress to do its duty and hold this vote and provide assistance to the Ukrainian army, which desperately needs it," Miller said.

He noted that the path to victory for Ukraine now lies through the U.S. House of Representatives.

"This is what Ukraine needs most. They need the additional national security assistance that the President has offered to get Ukraine the weapons and ammunition it needs to defend itself and continue its courageous fight for its freedom and independence," the State Department spokesman said.