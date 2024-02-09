US officials assure that the pause in liquefied natural gas exports will not affect the approved deliveries to the EU

A representative of the U.S. Department of Energy defended President Joe Biden's decision to suspend liquefied natural gas exports at a Senate hearing convened by Democrats. UNN writes about this with reference to Euractiv.

During a speech to the Senate Committee on Energy, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk said that the Department of Energy would complete a study of the environmental and economic impacts of the industry as soon as possible, but was unable to predict the timeframe, except that it would take "months, not years.

This will not affect our ability to provide for our allies - Turk said.

According to the official, the review should analyze, among other things, whether increased exports of US liquefied natural gas could slow down the introduction of green hydrogen abroad, when hydrogen fuel production is based on renewable energy sources rather than gas.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who convened the hearing, said the pause sends the wrong message to allies in Europe and Asia.

The European Commission, however, said that the move "will not have any short- or medium-term impact" on the security of EU gas supplies. The pause has exceptions for any emergency situations related to supply or national security.

US President Joe Biden's decision at the end of last month suspended the issuance of permits.

Last year, the United States became the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas amid strong demand from Europe following russia's invasion of Ukraine. Supplies are expected to double by the end of the decade and continue to grow rapidly thereafter under already approved projects.

