What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
US officials assure that the pause in liquefied natural gas exports will not affect the approved deliveries to the EU

US officials assure that the pause in liquefied natural gas exports will not affect the approved deliveries to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24105 views

The US Deputy Secretary of Energy assured the Senate Committee that the pause in issuing new permits for the export of liquefied natural gas will not affect the approved deliveries to the EU.

A representative of the U.S. Department of Energy defended President Joe Biden's decision to suspend liquefied natural gas exports at a Senate hearing convened by Democrats. UNN writes about this with reference to Euractiv.

Details

During a speech to the Senate Committee on Energy, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk said that the Department of Energy would complete a study of the environmental and economic impacts of the industry as soon as possible, but was unable to predict the timeframe, except that it would take "months, not years.

This will not affect our ability to provide for our allies

- Turk said.

According to the official, the review should analyze, among other things, whether increased exports of US liquefied natural gas could slow down the introduction of green hydrogen abroad, when hydrogen fuel production is based on renewable energy sources rather than gas.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who convened the hearing, said the pause sends the wrong message to allies in Europe and Asia.

The European Commission, however, said that the move "will not have any short- or medium-term impact" on the security of EU gas supplies. The pause has exceptions for any emergency situations related to supply or national security.

Recall

US President Joe Biden's decision at the end of last month suspended the issuance of permits.

Last year, the United States became the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas amid strong demand from Europe following russia's invasion of Ukraine. Supplies are expected to double by the end of the decade and continue to grow rapidly thereafter under already approved projects.

Finland will ban imports of liquefied natural gas from russia: the country does not believe that it will fall under EU sanctions

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
aziiaAsia
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising