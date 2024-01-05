Finland will ban imports of liquefied natural gas from russia: the country does not believe that it will fall under EU sanctions

The Finnish government is planning to ban imports of russian liquefied natural gas from 2025. Finland does not believe that the EU will impose sanctions on russian gas imports, so it plans to do it itself. This was stated by the Finnish Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mukkänen, Helsingin Sanomat reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Mukkänen, Finland plans to ban imports of russian liquefied natural gas from 2025.

I don't want to promise any specific date, but I hope that next year we will be in a situation where the ban will be in effect - Mukkänen said.

It is noted that the Finnish company Gasum continues to import russian gas. The company explained that it continues to do so because of contractual obligations. The company explained that Gasum is obliged to pay Gazprom regardless of whether the company receives gas or not.

In addition, Finland does not believe that the EU will impose sanctions on russian gas imports, but in the spring of 2024, a rule is due to come into force that will allow member states to ban its imports for security reasons.

It would be easiest if the EU took a common decision on this, but some member states are not ready for that. It is a fact that such a decision cannot be made in the EU - Kai Mukkänen said.

Recall

Earlier, the UK completely stopped importing liquefied natural gas from the russian federation. In addition, the UK continues to help other countries around the world reduce their dependence on russian gas.