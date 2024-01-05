Finland will ban imports of liquefied natural gas from russia: the country does not believe that it will fall under EU sanctions

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Finland will ban imports of liquefied natural gas from russia: the country does not believe that it will fall under EU sanctions

Finland will ban imports of liquefied natural gas from russia: the country does not believe that it will fall under EU sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Finland intends to ban imports of russian liquefied natural gas by 2025, even if the EU does not impose sanctions.

The Finnish government is planning to ban imports of russian liquefied natural gas from 2025. Finland does not believe that the EU will impose sanctions on russian gas imports, so it plans to do it itself. This was stated by the Finnish Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mukkänen, Helsingin Sanomat reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Mukkänen, Finland plans to ban imports of russian liquefied natural gas from 2025.

I don't want to promise any specific date, but I hope that next year we will be in a situation where the ban will be in effect

- Mukkänen said.

It is noted that the Finnish company Gasum continues to import russian gas. The company explained that it continues to do so because of contractual obligations. The company explained that Gasum is obliged to pay Gazprom regardless of whether the company receives gas or not.

In addition, Finland does not believe that the EU will impose sanctions on russian gas imports, but in the spring of 2024, a rule is due to come into force that will allow member states to ban its imports for security reasons.

It would be easiest if the EU took a common decision on this, but some member states are not ready for that. It is a fact that such a decision cannot be made in the EU

- Kai Mukkänen said.

Recall

Earlier, the UK completely stopped importing liquefied natural gas from the russian federation. In addition, the UK continues to help other countries around the world reduce their dependence on russian gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy

Contact us about advertising