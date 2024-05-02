US military battalion to remain in Lithuania for an unlimited period

The American military battalion will remain in Lithuania indefinitely, and not until the end of 2025, as previously planned. This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas, LRT reports, according to UNN.

Details

The official, who is on a visit to the United States, said that Washington highly appreciates the conditions of military presence and training in Lithuania, which allow them to ensure the necessary readiness of the armed forces for any scenario.

During my visit to Washington, I received a firm and clear confirmation from the U.S. National Security Council and the Pentagon that the U.S. presence in Lithuania is indefinite and that the deployment of forces in the region will remain unchanged, - Kasciunas said.

According to him, during his meetings in Washington, he "made it clear" that the US presence in Lithuania is necessary, and together with NATO, the German brigade and national forces, it is exactly the necessary combat power that can reliably deter Russia.

He also said that the United States has accelerated the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Lithuania, which will arrive in May.

After the U.S. approved the 2022 plan to rotate forces in the Baltic States, it was announced that a U.S. battalion would be stationed in Lithuania until the end of 2025.

Recall

This year, the previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating in Lithuania, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country.