Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103706 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113096 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155704 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256172 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229236 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

US military battalion to remain in Lithuania for an unlimited period

US military battalion to remain in Lithuania for an unlimited period

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22406 views

The American military battalion will remain in Lithuania indefinitely, and not until the end of 2025, as previously planned.

The American military battalion will remain in Lithuania indefinitely, and not until the end of 2025, as previously planned. This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas, LRT reports, according to UNN.

Details

The official, who is on a visit to the United States, said that Washington highly appreciates the conditions of military presence and training in Lithuania, which allow them to ensure the necessary readiness of the armed forces for any scenario.

During my visit to Washington, I received a firm and clear confirmation from the U.S. National Security Council and the Pentagon that the U.S. presence in Lithuania is indefinite and that the deployment of forces in the region will remain unchanged,

- Kasciunas said.

According to him, during his meetings in Washington, he "made it clear" that the US presence in Lithuania is necessary, and together with NATO, the German brigade and national forces, it is exactly the necessary combat power that can reliably deter Russia.

He also said that the United States has accelerated the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Lithuania, which will arrive in May.

After the U.S. approved the 2022 plan to rotate forces in the Baltic States, it was announced that a U.S. battalion would be stationed in Lithuania until the end of 2025.

Recall

This year, the previously agreed rotational air defense system will start operating in Lithuania, and Patriot air defense batteries will be deployed in the country.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
lithuaniaLithuania
united-statesUnited States

