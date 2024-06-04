The United States does not see how China can play a positive role in ending the war, as it helps the Russian Federation restore its military-industrial base. this was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a press conference on June 3, reports in NN with reference to Voice of America.

When asked if Washington shares Ukraine's concerns about China's absence from the Peace Summit, Miller said that at the moment the United States does not see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war.

We have always made it clear that China could play a useful diplomatic role in resolving this conflict if it wanted to. But at the moment, it is difficult to see how they can play such a role, given the actions that China has taken in recent months to rebuild and rebuild Russia's military-industrial base. Therefore, we will continue to clearly explain to China that we are against such actions, and we will hold the organizations involved accountable. We have already heard that our European colleagues plan to do the same - stated by Matthew Miller.

Miller also once again stressed that the United States supports Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and expects the peace summit to be successful.

"We support the peace summit, we want it to be successful, and that is why you see that the vice president of the United States will be personally present at this summit. We support Ukraine's diplomatic efforts," Miller said.

On the eve of the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky criticized China for contributing to the "sabotage" of the Peace Summit." China in turn denied that it "exerted pressure" at the country level not to participate in the peace summit on Ukraine organized in Switzerland.