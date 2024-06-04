ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US doesn't see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war - State Department spokesman

US doesn't see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war - State Department spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23298 views

The United States does not see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war in Ukraine, as China helps Russia rebuild its military-industrial base.

The United States  does not see how China can play a positive role in ending the war, as it helps the Russian Federation restore its military-industrial base.  this was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a press conference on June 3, reports in NN with reference to Voice of America. 

When asked if Washington shares Ukraine's concerns about China's absence from the Peace Summit, Miller said that at the moment the United States does not see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war.

We have always made it clear that China could play a useful diplomatic role in resolving this conflict if it wanted to. But at the moment, it is difficult to see how they can play such a role, given the actions that China has taken in recent months to rebuild and rebuild Russia's military-industrial base. Therefore, we will continue to clearly explain to China that we are against such actions, and we will hold the organizations involved accountable. We have already heard that our European colleagues plan to do the same

- stated by Matthew Miller.

Miller also once again stressed that the United States supports Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and expects the peace summit to be successful.

"We support the peace summit, we want it to be successful, and that is why you see that the vice president of the United States will be personally present at this summit. We support Ukraine's diplomatic efforts," Miller said.

Addition 

On the eve of the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky criticized China for contributing to the "sabotage" of the Peace Summit." China in turn denied that it "exerted pressure" at the country level not to participate in the peace summit on Ukraine organized in Switzerland. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

