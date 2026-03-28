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US congressmen gave Russian State Duma deputies socks with Trump on them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2702 views

A delegation from the US Congress presented Russian deputies with socks featuring Trump. In response, the Russians handed over a postcard signed by the crew of "Soyuz-Apollo."

US congressmen gave Russian State Duma deputies socks with Trump on them

A delegation from the United States Congress, during a meeting with deputies of the Russian State Duma, presented the parliamentarians of the aggressor country with socks depicting US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Russian deputy Sergey Delyagin, according to UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, among the gifts was a personal token from the odious congresswoman, Republican Anna Paulina Luna.

Vice-speaker Boris Chernyshov presented a postcard signed by the participants of the Soyuz-Apollo flight, which delighted the Americans

- said the Russian deputy.

For reference

The Russian delegation included:

  • Vyacheslav Nikonov (grandson of Stalin's associate Vyacheslav Molotov);
    • Svetlana Zhurova (former Olympic champion);
      • Alexander Chernyshov (member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs).

        All of them are under US sanctions for supporting the occupation of Crimea and participating in the war against Ukraine. Despite personal sanctions and a travel ban, the US State Department allowed them to visit the country.

        Anna Paulina Luna, the organizer of the negotiations, claims to have received approval from the State Department for this visit to discuss "peace talks." At the same time, Luna is a co-author of a bill to stop military aid to Ukraine.

        Recall

        According to Axios, Switzerland achieved a reduction in customs tariffs imposed by Donald Trump from the US with the help of expensive gifts. The delegation presented a Rolex watch and a personalized gold bar weighing 1 kg and worth over $130,000.

        Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for Trump16.07.25, 04:41 • 83166 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        PoliticsNews of the World
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