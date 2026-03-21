UOC-KP announced the election of a new patriarch, Archbishop Nikodym of Sumy

Archbishop Nikodym of Sumy and Okhtyrka (Volodymyr Kobzar) was elected head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate (UOC-KP), which does not comply with the terms of the Tomos on autocephaly granted by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. This is stated in the video recording of the election act, announced at an extraordinary meeting of the UOC-KP Council of Bishops, which Nikodym published on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that seven hierarchs of the UOC-KP on Saturday, March 21, the day after the death of Patriarch Filaret (Denisenko), announced the election of Nikodym as the new head of the church as a result of an online vote.

He also published a joint statement of the UOC-KP hierarchs, which he signed: "on behalf of the episcopate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, Archbishop Nikodym of Sumy and Okhtyrka, elected and named Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine."

The statement says that the hierarchs will preserve the UOC-KP "as an independent spiritual institution, without the intention of joining any other church structures" and intend to continue the work of the honorary Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine Filaret (Denisenko), who died on Friday, March 20, at the age of 98, "in the creation and establishment of a truly independent local Ukrainian Church with a Patriarchal structure and we sacredly fulfill his will."

We, the hierarchs of the UOC-KP, do not recognize any document or will that may be published by the leadership of the OCU after the burial of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret, as well as documents or wills signed secretly, except for the spiritual will of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine, which was publicly drawn up in St. Volodymyr's Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv on October 19, 2025, in the presence of the bishops of the UOC-KP and officially published on the website of the UOC-KP Patriarchate. - the statement says.

Recall

At the age of 98, the earthly journey of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret ended. Believers are urged to pray for the repose of his soul and to remember his instructions on unity.

The farewell ceremony took place on March 20 in St. Michael's Cathedral. The burial will take place on March 22 in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral after the funeral procession.