Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit or destroyed 1305 enemy targets over the past day, March 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBS.

Details

Among the hit targets:

375 personnel units, of which 171 were eliminated;

55 drone launch points;

1 anti-aircraft missile system;

4 tanks;

21 artillery systems;

42 units of automotive equipment;

26 motorcycles;

279 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

During March (01–28.03), 34022 targets were destroyed or hit, including 9590 enemy personnel.

Recall

Over the past day, March 28, 236 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.