Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85048 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154941 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174293 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165525 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226291 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35603 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33463 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67578 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35675 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61722 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226291 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224831 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85048 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67578 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113060 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113943 views
Actual
Unblocking weapons for Azov: petition for negotiations with the US gained over 25 thousand votes

Unblocking weapons for Azov: petition for negotiations with the US gained over 25 thousand votes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18259 views

A petition calling on the Ukrainian government to help lift the U.S. ban on arms supplies to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade has received more than 25,000 votes, enough support to continue consideration.

A petition calling on the Ukrainian government to help lift the US ban on arms to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade has received over 25,000 votes. UNN reports with a link to the petition page on the OP website.

Details

A petition to help unblock the provision of Western weapons to the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov has received the 25,000 votes needed to continue consideration.

Context

The United States has not yet confirmed its agreement to provide weapons to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, despite calls from Brigade Commander Redis to lift the ban. An electronic petition website offered to sign a document calling on the Ukrainian government to help lift the ban.

The 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine is an important component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since its inception, the brigade has repeatedly demonstrated its combat readiness by participating in the most fierce battles, including the defense of Mariupol in 2022. The Azov soldiers have confirmed their high professionalism and motivation. The battalion's main mission has always been to defend the homeland and fight aggressors," the petition states.

It also calls on the President of Ukraine to instruct the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently negotiate with the United States government to lift the restrictions.

In early May, the Office of the President rejected the publication of a petition to facilitate the unblocking of Western weapons and aid to the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov.

Recall

The Third Assault Brigade published a video showing successful artillery attacks by Ukrainian troops on Russian infantry positions in the Avdiivka sector, demonstrating how the Ukrainian "war gods" operate in this area.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

