A petition calling on the Ukrainian government to help lift the US ban on arms to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade has received over 25,000 votes. UNN reports with a link to the petition page on the OP website.

Details

A petition to help unblock the provision of Western weapons to the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov has received the 25,000 votes needed to continue consideration.

Context

The United States has not yet confirmed its agreement to provide weapons to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, despite calls from Brigade Commander Redis to lift the ban. An electronic petition website offered to sign a document calling on the Ukrainian government to help lift the ban.

The 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine is an important component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since its inception, the brigade has repeatedly demonstrated its combat readiness by participating in the most fierce battles, including the defense of Mariupol in 2022. The Azov soldiers have confirmed their high professionalism and motivation. The battalion's main mission has always been to defend the homeland and fight aggressors," the petition states.

It also calls on the President of Ukraine to instruct the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently negotiate with the United States government to lift the restrictions.

In early May, the Office of the President rejected the publication of a petition to facilitate the unblocking of Western weapons and aid to the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov.

Recall

The Third Assault Brigade published a video showing successful artillery attacks by Ukrainian troops on Russian infantry positions in the Avdiivka sector, demonstrating how the Ukrainian "war gods" operate in this area.