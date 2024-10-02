Umerov meets with defense companies from the US, EU and Turkey

Rustem Umerov met with leading defense companies from the United States, the EU and Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for further development of defense cooperation and expansion of investments in the Ukrainian sector.

I thanked them for their investment in Ukraine and the invaluable experience we are learning from them, as well as for their contribution to our struggle - Umerov noted.

The minister also said that Ukraine has already started joint production of 155-mm shells. He called on the companies to strengthen cooperation, in particular through localization of production, co-financing and joint ventures.

We are ready to jointly develop and manufacture missiles, drones, robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment - Umerov emphasized.

At the same time, the Minister emphasized the work on simplifying bureaucratic procedures to speed up the production of defense products. He emphasized that combining the experience of foreign companies and the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is the way to victory and stability in Ukraine and Europe.

