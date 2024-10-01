“Ukrzaliznytsia has opened a special website to support railroad veterans

“Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a special website to support railroad veterans to help them rehabilitate and integrate seamlessly into civilian life after service. Writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Currently, 10,579 employees of Ukrzaliznytsia are defending the country in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 1,441 have already returned to work. Unfortunately, 570 railroaders were killed while performing their military duty.

To help railroad veterans returning from the frontline receive the necessary rehabilitation, adapt and seamlessly integrate into civilian life, Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a new information portal. The new website contains all the necessary information for successful employment and adaptation of Ukrzaliznytsia veterans after their military service.

Since 2014, our railroaders have been defending the state as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2022 alone, more than 13,000 employees of Ukrzaliznytsia have joined the army. We are proud of their courage and resilience and highly value their military experience, sense of justice, leadership skills and ability to achieve results in a team. They are heroes and we look forward to their return to Ukrzaliznytsia. We strive to do everything possible to make them feel comfortable and protected: we create a barrier-free environment where they are respected and understood, and open up new opportunities for their professional growth. “Ukrzaliznytsia is also open to every defender who wants to become a part of our railway family - said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The following sections are available on the new website:

the company's veteran policy;

step-by-step process of returning veterans to work;



support programs;



useful resources for treatment and rehabilitation.



The veterans' policy of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” clearly defines all the procedures that HR specialists must follow when hiring veterans and returning them to work. Veterans are supported at every stage, helping them to adapt to the work environment, equip their workplace or even find a new job in case of injury.

The Veteran's Way map was also created, which contains step-by-step instructions for military railroaders from the moment they serve until they return to civilian life.

You can see how the support site works by following the link.

