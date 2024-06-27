Ukrenergo: the largest volume of blackouts is expected from 17:00 to 23 hours, it is planned to import electricity from 5 countries

In Ukraine today, power outage schedules are valid during the day, the largest volume of blackouts is from 17:00 to 23:00. Imports from five countries are planned. This was reported in the NEK "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, on June 27, a difficult situation remains in the energy system. consumption restriction measures are valid throughout the day. From 17: 00 to 23: 00, the volume of restrictions will be higher," the company said.

Imports today during the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 28,560 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,570 MW in individual hours. Export does not occur and is not expected.

As of this morning, 465 localities remain without power supply. due to the fighting: there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. for technical reasons: there is a power outage in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

In winter, Ukrainians can be given light for 8-10 hours a day if the air temperature is 0°c-MP